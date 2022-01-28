Police: 19-year-old Ocala teen shot and killed while sitting on porch

Ocala police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed early Friday while sitting on a front porch.

This happened on NW 6th Avenue.

Police say Ferron Williams was trying to use the WiFi at a nearby restaurant when the shots reportedly came from the roadway.

Officers say Williams appears to be an innocent murder victim.

