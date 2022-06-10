Expand / Collapse search

Police: 2 women dead, man injured in Titusville shooting; suspect at large

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:33AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are searching for a gunman they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning. 

According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said. 

A suspect who is possibly known to the victims remains at large. This is an active investigation.

FOX 35 has a reporter on the way to the scene to gather more details. Check back for updates. 