Police: 71-year-old found dead after fire at Daytona Beach home

The Daytona Beach Police Department said an elderly resident was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home on Saturday.

Police said a call came in at noon about a structure fire at 918 Reed Canal Rd. in South Daytona. Firefighters found a fire at a mobile home and were able to put it out.

"One elderly male resident was found inside," police said. It's not clear if the mobile home or a structure outside the home was on fire.

They have since confirmed that the resident was a 71-year-old man.

No cause has been determined, but an investigation is underway. The State Fire Marshal will also investigate.

Neighbors told FOX 35 that they heard a huge explosion when it happened.

"I was sitting at my computer at my front window. All of a sudden, we hear a big bang. I look out and didn't see nothing. But next thing, I see fire flying out the back of the house," one said.

As of now, investigators said that no foul play is suspected.

