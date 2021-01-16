Police: Child dies after being left alone for 10 hours while father worked to pay rent

article

An Orlando man has been arrested after police say he left his daughter in a crib for 10 hours while he went to work because he needed money for rent.

Police say Wilner Belizaire, 21, called 911 on December 23 after coming home and finding his daughter on her stomach in her crib stiff and cold.

Belizaire reportedly told police that he was called in to work and attempted to get a babysitter but was unable to. Police say Belizaire admitted to leaving her for his shift knowing it was wrong, "but felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due."

He did not make any additional attempts to find a sitter, according to the police report.

Belizaire is facing a charge of neglect of child causing harm or disability.

