Police: Domestic violence incident turns into shootout with Florida officers

Police responding to an alleged domestic violence call in a Florida neighborhood got into a shootout with the suspect early Saturday.

According to Melbourne police, officers arrived at 4365 Millicent Circle after a woman said her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires. Officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a handgun.

"The male fired several rounds at officers, at which point one officer returned fire," the police department said.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Anthony Rivera, fled into the residence where he reportedly began firing his gun inside. Police then said Rivera fired another round from a second-floor window at the officers and other homes.

Members of the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene, as well as members of the Melbourne Police Department SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiations Unit.

Rivera voluntarily gave himself up and was taken into custody. No one was injured during the incident.

Rivera is facing several charges, including domestic violence, aggravated battery, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief.

The involved officer involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.



