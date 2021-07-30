Police: Driver of dump truck arrested after multi-vehicle crash injured 11

Daytona Beach police said a driver of a dump truck who left the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash was arrested Friday.

Police said the crash happened on West International Speedway Boulevard at around 12:54 p.m.

Police said officials are working to determine how many vehicles were involved in the crash but said there were several.

Eleven patients were treated by Daytona Beach Fire officials, according to police.

Three patients were taken to the hospital, while the rest declined being transported, officials said.

Investigators said the driver of the dump truck is facing multiple counts of hit-and-run and were working to figure out if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.