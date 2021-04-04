Police: Florida man kidnapped woman, fired shots at officers
OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala man is accused of kidnapping a woman and firing shots at police.
It all reportedly happened in North Carolina.
Police said that 32-year-old Manuel Jesus Robles kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her into his car.
Law enforcement said that they attempted to pull him over during a traffic stop but he took off. During the chase, they said Robles fired several shots at officers.
He is now said to be facing charges for kidnapping and firing a weapon at law enforcement.
