Police: Florida man kidnapped woman, fired shots at officers

An Ocala man is accused of kidnapping a woman and firing shots at police.

It all reportedly happened in North Carolina.

Police said that 32-year-old Manuel Jesus Robles kidnapped a woman at gunpoint and forced her into his car.

Law enforcement said that they attempted to pull him over during a traffic stop but he took off. During the chase, they said Robles fired several shots at officers.

He is now said to be facing charges for kidnapping and firing a weapon at law enforcement.

