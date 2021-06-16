Police: Florida massage therapist steals from 76-year-old client

Police in South Florida said that they have caught a massage therapist on camera, stealing jewelry from an elderly woman.

They said that the 76-year-old client said that she regularly paid the suspect to come to her Miami home for a massage. However, over the last year, she noticed that over $1,000 of jewelry was missing.

Detectives reportedly set up a camera and observed the therapist checking jewelry and then taking it.

MORE NEWS: 12-year-old surfer bit by shark at Florida beach speaks to FOX 35

"You might not realize the item has been taken for two to three months, then you'll come back and go, ‘hey, I don’t remember where my items are.' So, always be cognizant of who is in your house," police warned.

Police explained that the suspect was found with other jewelry too so there could be other victims.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.