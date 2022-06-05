Police help find shelter for 2 people, 17 dogs involved in crash in Ocala

article

The Ocala Police Department said it was able to find shelter for two people and 17 dogs after a crash left their van inoperable on Sunday.

Officers said the crash happened early Sunday at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest Fort King Street.

According to police, the van was delivering multiple kenneled dogs to various owners across the United States, when a crash happened.

Damage to the van following the crash left the drivers unable to operate it.

Since they had no other form of transportation, police devised a plan and found a hotel that could accommodate the two people and the 17 dogs.

"Next, a motorcade of patrol cars, including our negotiator ambulance, was assembled to transport them all to the local hotel safely until they could procure transportation the following day," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

Authorities said no one was seriously hurt in the crash and the dogs appear to be OK.