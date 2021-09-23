Police investigate fatal shooting of Volusia County man

article

Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in DeLand.

Police responded to the area of the 1000 block of Springdale Court on Wednesday night after being called about a shooting.

When police arrived they found 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Lennox White.

"Police have identified the shooter and have been in contact with them, however, no arrests have been made at this time as detectives determine the circumstances of the incident."

Police believe this case to be isolated and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.