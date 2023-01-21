Woman shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach, police say

article

Daytona Beach police said a woman shot her terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach in Florida on Saturday and they are now working to get her to surrender from his hospital room.

Police said they were called to the hospital at 301 Medical Memorial Parkway on Saturday and found the woman had shot her husband and confined herself to his room.

"Officers have evacuated staff and patients around the room, and at this time the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients," police said in a news release.

No one else has been injured.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Police said they are negotiating with her to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital.

They are asking people to remain out of the area while they investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.