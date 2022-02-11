Police: Leesburg man shot in face during argument over money

article

A 67-year-old Leesburg man has been arrested after police say he shot his neighbor during an argument.

Lloyd Donnell Brown is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Police say on Feb. 10, officers responded to Mara Court and found the victim, Anthony Craig Stevenson, 40, with gunshot wounds.

"The victim had wounds to his face, neck, and chest consistent with being shot with birdshot from a shotgun. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center by air," Leesburg police said.

An investigation revealed Stevenson had been shot by Brown during a dispute over borrowed money. Brown was arrested a short time later.

