Police: Man who beat woman in head with hammer says he was doing what was 'right'

A Florida man accused of hitting a woman in the head with a hammer several times has been arrested.

Stacey Burgin, 53, of Melbourne, is facing felony charges.

On Thursday, officers responded to a home and found the victim with a visible head injury that was bleeding heavily. The woman told police that Burgin had been pounding on her door and she told him to go away.

Thinking he had gone back to his apartment, the victim went to her car to retrieve something and was confronted by Burgin at her front door when she returned. She said Burgin entered her home armed with a metal hammer and hit her 2 to 3 times in the side of the head. She then locked herself in the bathroom and called police.

Police say Burgin told them he believed the victim reported to authorities or the property management that his veteran Lyft driver dropped him off at home with an open container of alcohol.

This reportedly made Burgin angry because he said it was not true "and he considered this action to be the breaking point of their ongoing neighborly feud so he proceeded to do what was ‘right,’"a police report stated.

Burgin is charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.