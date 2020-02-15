Police searching for 15-year-old Florida girl missing for 4 months

article

The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 15-year-old Maria Riva Chavez, who has been missing since last year.

Maria was last seen on Oct. 20, 2019 when she left her residence at SW 216 Street in Miami. Police say she never returned.

Maria is 5-foot 1-inch tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police believe she may be in need of services.

If you locate Maria, please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or CrimeStopper at 305-471-8477.