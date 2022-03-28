Police searching for man accused of attacking 73-year-old outside Publix in Winter Haven

Police have identified the person accused of punching a 73-year-old man outside a Publix in Winter Haven. They are now asking for the public's help finding him.

A warrant has been obtained for 43-year-old Donald Ray Walker.

"Walker, who lives in Indian Lake Estates, has been identified as the man who pummeled a 73-year-old man outside of Publix on Saturday," police said on Monday.

Surveillance video captured the attack.

Police say the victim confronted a driver who he says almost drove into him. They say that's when the driver got out of his truck and punched the older man who said he would call police.

They say the suspect then knocked the older man to the ground and hit him repeatedly.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256.

