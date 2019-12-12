Police: Suspects fled scene after attempted kidnapping at Daytona Beach Publix

article

An attempted kidnapping occurred at a Publix parking lot in Daytona Beach, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that officers responded to the Publix on Beville Road on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, they said that officers made contact with a witness of the incident. They said that a woman exited Publix and was carrying her groceries when she was approached by a white van. The van stopped next to her. An unknown black male then approached the victim with a cell phone in his hand and asked for her assistance. Moments later, he pulled out a knife. A white man then reportedly exited the rear passenger side of the van, brandishing a handgun on his waistband.

The incident report stated that the black suspect went on to forcefully grab the victim's arm while holding the knife. In fear of her life, the woman kicked the man's upper thighs and attempted to flee but was punched in the head. Both suspects then quickly entered the van and fled with an unknown black male in the van. They reportedly drove towards Beville Road.

With the suspects gone, the woman reportedly ran towards her vehicle and called law enforcement for help. Police said that they canvassed the area for the van but did not find it. Surveillance cameras did not capture the incident either due to the positioning of the cameras.

Police noted in the incident report that the victim had all her items, including her purse and groceries, in her possession at all times. The suspects did not make any attempts to take the items.

Police said a security officer at the Volusia Mall did spot a white van that day in the parking lot of the Smoothie King on W. International Speedway Boulevard. It had Florida tag number BBTU59. The officer said that the van drove eastbound on W. International Speedway Boulevard. Police also said that the black suspect in the white van has light eyes, was wearing a black hooded sweater, and black pants. The white suspect allegedly had a scruffy blond beard.

