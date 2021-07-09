Police: Teen found shot dead in hallway of Daytona Beach apartment complex

Daytona Beach police are conducting a murder investigation on Friday morning.

The investigation is underway at 1290 Ninth Street, according to Chief Jakari Young.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, a man was found dead in the hallway of an apartment complex early Friday morning.

"A 911 call placed just after midnight, directed officers to an apartment located at 1259 9th Street," police told FOX 35 News.

Police say first responders found the victim, 18-year-old Adolphus Butler, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

There is no suspect information for release right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207.

