Police: Teen killed in apparent accidental shooting in Cocoa Beach

A Florida teenager has died after what police believe was an accidental shooting on Friday night.

Cocoa Beach police say they initially responded to Cape Canaveral Hospital around 11 p.m. regarding a patient with a gunshot wound. The investigation led them to a unit at 153 Cedar Ave. where it is believed the incident occurred.

"Cocoa Beach Police detectives, along with the Crime Scene Unit of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, spent the night investigating what appeared to be the tragic result of the mishandling of a firearm," police said.

Next of kin has been notified. No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.