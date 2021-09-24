Police trying to identify woman killed crossing road in Daytona Beach

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department is working to find out the identity of a woman who was struck and killed while crossing an intersection on Thursday night.

Police say the victim was attempting to cross South Ridgewood Avenue / U.S. 1 on foot when she was hit by a blue 2003 Dodge Caravan. The driver, a 63-year-old woman, stayed at the scene.

"Investigators believe the driver of the Dodge Caravan was heading south on U.S. 1 using the outside (right) lane when the victim stepped out in front of the van while attempting to cross U.S. 1 on foot heading west," police said.

Charges are pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The victim did not have any identification on her. Police can confirm that she is white.

Anyone who may have information on the woman who passed away is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Rossi at RossiAshley@DBPD.us / (386) 671-5366 or Sergeant Lissette Deschamps at DeschampsL@DBPD.us / (386) 671-5367.