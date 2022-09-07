Florida governor's race: DeSantis has slight lead over Crist, poll shows

The race for Florida governor is looking to be a close one.

The latest poll numbers from Progress Florida and Florida Watch show Governor Ron DeSantis with a slight lead over Democrat Charlie Crist – 48-45 percent.

Crist is trying to pull out the upset with several campaign stops. He was just in Orlando on Tuesday as a Gen-Z group called "Voters of Tomorrow" endorsed Crist for governor.

Governor DeSantis was in Fort Myers getting an endorsement from the "Everglades Trust."

Voters will head to the polls in November.