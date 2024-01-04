Wrong-way crash leaves Florida woman dead, another badly hurt on SR-429: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

A woman is dead and another was badly hurt following a wrong-way crash in Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday on State Road 429 north of Orange Blossom Trail.

Troopers said a 44-year-old Ocoee woman was driving her car in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of SR-429 and hit an SUV head-on.

MORE HEADLINES:

She was taken to a local hospital where she died. The SUV driver, a 29-year-old woman from Mount Dora, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was blocked for hours but has since reopened.