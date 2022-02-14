Expand / Collapse search

Possible pipe bomb found by Brevard County resident, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department are in the area of Crocus St NE and Airview Ave NE after a citizen reportedly located an object that is being treated as a pipe bomb. 

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is on scene. They are working to render the object safe. 

Minor evacuations have occurred in the immediate area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

