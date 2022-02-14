Possible pipe bomb found by Brevard County resident, police say

article

Officers with the Palm Bay Police Department are in the area of Crocus St NE and Airview Ave NE after a citizen reportedly located an object that is being treated as a pipe bomb.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is on scene. They are working to render the object safe.

Minor evacuations have occurred in the immediate area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

