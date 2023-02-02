Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

article

You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.

Two winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in Florida and North Carolina after matching five numbers. And someone in New York is holding a ticket worth $2 million.

TRENDING:

Disney announces concert lineup for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Florida K-9 finds 76-year-old woman lost in woods after 20 hour search

Frontier offering cheaper 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited summer flight pass

Powerball costs $2 per ticket to play. You can also add Double Play to your ticket for $1 for a chance to win up to $10 million, according to the Powerball website.

If you're feeling lucky, the next drawing is Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:59 p.m. ET. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.