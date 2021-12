article

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot sits at $307 million after no one claimed the top prize for the past two months.

The last jackpot winner was announced in early October, taking home just under $700 million.

The next drawing is Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot top prize is one in 292 million.