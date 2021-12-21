Pre-Christmas chill to drop temperatures into the 40s in Central Florida

After some wild weather on Tuesday morning, it looks like we'll get a bit of cool weather to get us in the holiday spirit!

Dry air wrapping into the Gulf of Mexico low pressure system has ended the severe weather threat for the region. While showers are still possible for the remainder of the day, severe weather is not. Now, Central Florida can look forward to the arrival of some chilly, dry air that is sure to put you in a holiday mood!

The lowest of the low temps coming in behind the departing storm will occur on Thursday morning. Temperatures in the 40s can be expected at almost all Central Florida locations. Skies will be clear, sunshine dominating.

The measure of moisture in the air will also take a sharp dive. Dew points will fall to very low levels, making for a great run of weather all the way through the Christmas holiday.

While the temperature trend for Christmas is one that will feature very warm weather, conditions will remain comfy overall, the local skies will retain plentiful sunshine.

