Christmas gifts, guitars, more allegedly stolen from Central Florida family

Windermere resident Carsten Koscher said that he's heard about thieves casing his neighborhood.

"We hear a lot about people walking around, sneaking around between the homes," he said.

However, Koscher never thought that the next house to get burglarized would be his.

"The prong that I use for turning my steaks was used to kind of open-up this piece here, so it was bent-out, I tried to put it back," he said, showing how the thieves broke in. "It was like everything was down here, so it was crazy."

The thieves had taken jewelry and Koscher's expensive guitar collection.

"There were some Gibson, Fender, not the highest price but serious damage, to me," he said.

These grinches also made off with their Christmas presents.

"They took them," Koscher said. "It's hard enough to replace them in a hurry."

The burglars loaded it all in Koscher's Mustang and used the keys they found to drive away. They abandoned the car a few blocks away but detectives are still searching for his stolen goods.

"The car is a stick shift manual kind of gear," he said. "So that might have saved me from more damage to the car."

The sheriff's office is on the case and Koscher has installed a new security system, but he says the holidays won't be the same this year.

"We hope that just being with family and friends helps us, cool down, calm down, and take the right steps and be prepared for that never to happen again to our family," Koscher said.

He has posted photos of the stolen items HERE for people to help identify.

