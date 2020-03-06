President Trump arrives at CDC to discuss coronavirus concerns

article

After a brief schedule adjustment, President Trump is meeting with health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta today, as originally planned. He is there to discuss the growing concerns over the coronavirus. Before coming to Atlanta, the president made a stop in Nashville, Tennessee to survey tornado damage.

The Senate approved an $8.3 billion dollar spending package which the president is expected to sign. It includes money for research and development on vaccines, medical supplies and testing kits for the coronavirus.

Right now, there are 221 confirmed cases in the United States. Twelve people have died, with 11 of those deaths in Washington state and 1 person in California.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials continue to downplay the risk for the general public.

"The risk in the United States as a whole is still low....The risk of getting infected when you have community spread in a certain area is a bit higher."

In Florida, a person in Santa Rosa County recently tested 'presumptive positive'. There are 2 confirmed cases in Hillsborough County and 1 in Manatee County.



