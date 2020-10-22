Presidential debate: Trump, Biden set for final face-to-face matchup before Election Day

article

With just 12 days left until Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will face off Thursday for the final presidential debate of 2020. WATCH LIVE HERE

The first presidential debate was considered one of the most tumultuous in modern history with the two men frequently talking over each other and clashing on several topics, including the coronavirus pandemic and a rattled economy.

Thursday’s matchup is expected to appear vastly different than past debates in order to curtail interruptions between candidates, and also because of several positive COVID-19 diagnoses among White House staff members earlier this month, which prompted additional safety regulations.

The debate, scheduled to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, will feature two large plexiglass shields placed in front of the candidates’ lecterns to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on stage. The candidates will appear on stage exactly 12.25 feet apart, and audience members will be required to wear masks.

Trump and Biden will each have his microphone cut off while his rival delivers an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics, the commission announced.

“The mute is very unfair,” Trump said Wednesday as he left the White House for a campaign rally. Biden said he supported the change.

Thursday night’s event will be moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker and is scheduled to last 90 minutes, with no commercial breaks. The six topics, chosen by Welker and announced Friday, include the COVID-19 pandemic, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.