Former WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida on DUI charge

Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning, accused of driving while under the influence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Hardy, 44, was stopped by a trooper after the FHP received calls about an impaired driver traveling along Interstate 95 in Volusia County.

In addition to a DUI charge, Hardy was also charged with driving on a suspended license and violating a restriction that required him to have a DUI interlock device in his vehicle due to a previous DUI charge.

Hardy, a former WWE wrestler made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut in March.

Hardy was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond. He was expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday.