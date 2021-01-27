Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments fill up in under 2 hours: Here's your next chance

article

On Wednesday morning, Publix reopened its online portal for Florida residents to make appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Less than 2 hours later, the portal closed.

Residents can try again on Friday at 6 a.m.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the vaccination program with Publix would be expanding to stores in St. Lucie and Indian River counties. There are now more than 260 Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including stores in Volusia, Brevard, Marion and Flagler counties.

During his Tuesday morning news conference, then later on social media, the governor remarked that "the insinuation that Florida is underutilizing vaccines is totally disingenuous."

Florida’s rate of vaccine administration versus distribution mirrors the national figure, at about 53%. It’s higher than California’s 45%, but lower than New York’s 57%, according to the CDC. DeSantis said that Florida has the highest rate of inoculations per capita among the country’s 10 most populous states. The state has vaccinated 6.5% of its population, according to CDC figures. In comparison, New York has a rate of 6.3%, and California, 5%.