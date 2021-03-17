Publix COVID-19 vaccine portal reopens Wednesday

article

Publix reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday and is excepting patients 60 and older.

The portal reopened at 7 a.m.

Keep in mind, those who book on Wednesday will be assigned the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for appointments on Saturday and Sunday.

The 2-dose Moderna vaccine will be given to those who book on Mondays and Fridays.

Any of the following are eligible to receive a vaccine at a Publix pharmacy:

Florida residents 60 and older

Any medical worker

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Eligible residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

