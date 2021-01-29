Publix reopens COVID-19 vaccine sign-up portal on Friday – with some changes

article

Florida residents who try to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Publix website will notice some changes that will hopefully make the experience less frustrating.

The reservation system reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday to those 65 and older and will close once all slots are filled.

Seniors can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine. Residents who make an appointment on Friday will be scheduled for a vaccine on February 1, 2, or 3.

According to the Sun Sentinel, about 37,000 appointments are available.

Since Publix began offering appointments, many seniors have expressed frustration with the website while trying to book a time to get the vaccine. Some said they would get stuck in a virtual waiting room with no idea if any times were still available.

Publix has reportedly added a countdown clock to the website and the number of available appointments by each county will now show and be updated constantly.

There are now more than 260 Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including stores in Volusia, Brevard, Marion and Flagler counties.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

