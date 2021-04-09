Publix shifts all Florida Moderna vaccine scheduling to Fridays

Publix is making changes to its vaccine appointment scheduling starting Friday. The grocer's pharmacies will still be giving out the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

They still have both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Starting Friday though, there will just be one sign-up day each week for each of the shots.

Moderna sign-ups are now only on Fridays at 7 a.m. for appointments on weekdays. Johnson & Johnson sign-ups are Wednesdays at 7 a.m. for appointments on weekends.

LIST: These are the Publix stores offering the COVID-19 vaccine

This is a change from before, where you were able to sign-up for the Moderna dose on both Fridays and Mondays.

Keep in mind both the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s are only available for people ages 18 and older. Also, the Moderna is a 2-dose system, while the Johnson & Johnson is just one dose.

The next chance to sign up is on April 9 at 7 a.m. You can book your appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

