Publix to give out free N95 masks to shoppers

Publix is giving out free N95 masks to shoppers starting this week.

It is part of the federal government's plan to give out millions of masks to people across the country.

Publix expects the masks to arrive this week.

As they arrive, stores will have a table set up to give customers up to three masks.

Winn-Dixie, Walgreens and CVS are also giving away free N95 masks. Health officials say they offer the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

