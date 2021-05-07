Publix to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines beginning May 10

article

Publix says it will start accepting walk-in customers for COVID-19 vaccines at all of its pharmacy locations beginning Monday.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain says anyone who is 18 and older and wants a vaccine can walk into any Publix Pharmacy location without an appointment, starting May 10.

Customers can choose between the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who opt for Moderna's vaccine will be given an appointment to get their second dose.

Appointments will still be available and are encouraged for the "most efficient vaccination experience," Publix says. Those with a preference of which vaccine they want should make an appointment to ensure it is available.

Publix says appointments can be made through their online reservation system, and same-day appointments may be available.

Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last. For more information, visit Publix's website.