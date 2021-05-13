U.S. House passes bill to make Pulse nightclub a national memorial

article

Senator Rick Scott could introduce a bill to make Pulse nightclub a nationally recognized memorial.

The U.S. House recently passed its own bill to make that designation official.

Central Florida Congressman Darren Soto led the effort with Congresswoman Val Demings and Stephanie Murphy co-sponsoring the bill.

"Designating #Pulse as a National Memorial site is about more than building a monument to mourn those we lost," Rep. Murphy tweeted. "It will be a physical reminder that our work won’t be complete until we ensure the lives of the victims were not lost in vain."

June 12 will mark five years since 49 people were shot and killed at the nightclub.