Musical inspired by Orlando's reaction to Pulse production 'From Here'

A Central Florida artist is getting the opportunity to showcase his work in New York City.

Donald Rupe is the man behind a production that focuses on how Orlando responded after the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. It is a musical called "From Here."

Rupe said this is not your typical show. It's a mixture of genres, but ultimately, it's more of a documentary about the reaction of the "City Beautiful" after the shooting. He describes it as his "love letter" to Orlando.

"Sometimes with the way the show is marketed – as the show about Pulse – it is, but it isn't. It's about my experience in the community watching it happen. It's important to me that people know that," Rupe explained. "The more this show evolves and the more that I see it, it just feels important to do it, and it feels like we should get as many people to see it as we can."

Rupe said the storyline follows a group of friends on the night of the shooting and in the days after. He went on to say that he is both excited and even a bit afraid for the show to go from Orlando to New York, but ultimately, he's just happy it's getting exposure.

"From Here" makes its New York debut at 54 Below on Jan. 22. You can see the performance in Orlando on Jan. 17, at the Renaissance Theatre in Orlando. For information about tickets to the Orlando show, visit the Renaissance Theatre Company website.