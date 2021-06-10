Expand / Collapse search

PULSE remembered: Survivors discuss life 5 years after tragedy

Pulse survivor now advocates for gun violence prevention

A Pulse survivor is now advocating for gun violence protection. He spoke live on Good Day Orlando about his work.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday marks 5 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man walked into the packed club on June 12, 2016 and opened fire. 

To honor the Pulse 49 on the 5 year anniversary, Good Day Orlando spoke with several survivors who have made it their life’s work to give back to the community that gave so much to them. 

Pulse survivor works to help LGBTQ community

A Pulse survivor spoke live on Good Day Orlando and shared his story and how he's now helping the community move forward and heal.

One story you don't want to miss features a survivor who has become a first responder thanks to one of the Angel scholarships established by the onePULSE Foundation. 

Pulse survivor turned EMT shares story

A survivor of the Pulse shooting has made a career of helping others after nearly losing her life.

Other guests include Pulse owner Barbara Poma, Orlando police officer/ first responder Deputy Chief Young, and Mark Brewer, President and CEO of the  Central Florida Foundation.

Pulse museum and memorial plans

Pulse owner Barbara Poma spoke live on Good Day Orlando about the Pulse memorial.

Deputies share experiences 5 years after Pulse shooting

An Orange County deputy spoke on Good Day Orlando and shared his experience the night of the shooting.

'Better Together Fund' 5 years later

President and CEO of the Central Florida Foundation Mark Brewer talks to Good Day Orlando ahead of the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

FOX 35 Plus is broadcasting an encore presentation of our special coverage to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragedy. 

"PULSE 5 Years" explores the lasting impact on the SoDo neighborhood surrounding the former site of the nightclub. FOX 35 talks to neighbors and business owners about the evolution of their community over the last 5 years. We'll also tour a new exhibit commemorating the many memorials and tributes to the 49. 

In a candid exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer reveals why it took him a full year to process the events of that night and he shares how his constant canine companion, Sammy, to this day, helps him deal with lasting emotions.

Tune in to FOX 35 Plus (WRBW) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for the half-hour special. You can also watch it live on the FOX 35 News app. 

Watch FOX 35 News as we honor the 49 victims of Pulse. 