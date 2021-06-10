PULSE remembered: Survivors discuss life 5 years after tragedy

Saturday marks 5 years since the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. Forty-nine people lost their lives and dozens more were injured when a man walked into the packed club on June 12, 2016 and opened fire.

To honor the Pulse 49 on the 5 year anniversary, Good Day Orlando spoke with several survivors who have made it their life’s work to give back to the community that gave so much to them.

One story you don't want to miss features a survivor who has become a first responder thanks to one of the Angel scholarships established by the onePULSE Foundation.

Other guests include Pulse owner Barbara Poma, Orlando police officer/ first responder Deputy Chief Young, and Mark Brewer, President and CEO of the Central Florida Foundation.

FOX 35 Plus is broadcasting an encore presentation of our special coverage to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the tragedy.

"PULSE 5 Years" explores the lasting impact on the SoDo neighborhood surrounding the former site of the nightclub. FOX 35 talks to neighbors and business owners about the evolution of their community over the last 5 years. We'll also tour a new exhibit commemorating the many memorials and tributes to the 49.

In a candid exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer reveals why it took him a full year to process the events of that night and he shares how his constant canine companion, Sammy, to this day, helps him deal with lasting emotions.

Tune in to FOX 35 Plus (WRBW) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday for the half-hour special.

