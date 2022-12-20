Freezing temperatures could give Florida the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years

Today's high: 72 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Rain: 70% for the PM and into the overnight

Main weather concerns:

No main weather concerns today. Rain chances come up for the afternoon hours, only showers expected, no storms. Rain coverage/chances stand at 70% after 3pm today, it'll be a gradual increase but should be in full swing later in the afternoon and evening.

BEACHES:

The moderate rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 2-3'. Temperatures beach side reach the low-70s, with water temps near 70.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will see highs near 72 this afternoon. Rain chances rise after 12pm and peak at 70-80% as we head into the late afternoon through the overnight hours. Storms are not expected, just some benign showers passing through.

OUTLOOK:

An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida by overnight Friday into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are looking likely during the holiday weekend and we've issued FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAYS on Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes.

Wake up temps Christmas Eve morning will be down in the 20s and 30s all across the viewing area, highs only rise into the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. Christmas Day brings similar temps with freeze warnings looking likely then as well. Wind-chills or "feels like" temps will range from the teens to 20s during the morning hours.

For several towns and cities in Florida and the Southeast, it will likely be one of -- if not the coldest Christmas Days on record, threatening the records set during the chilly Christmases of 1989 and 1983, FOX Weather reports.

Consider your pipes, plants and pets during this time. Skies will stay dry through the period.