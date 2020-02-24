Rainy weather on the way

Our next cold front and all of its rainfall are currently washing away Alabama and Georgia, but soon it will be sweeping Central Florida.

This latest cold front will stall for about 12 hours across north Florida on Tuesday, but then begin it's slow crawl through metro Orlando into Wednesday morning and afternoon.

A new wave of rain will form along this front Wendesday morning, which will bring a steadier rain to the Lake and Volusia counties by late morning.

By late afternoon a few storms may pop and could bring some gusty winds up to 30 mph. Right now I am not anticipating any severe storms with this front on Tuesday or Wednesday. February is usually a rather dry month with with total rainfall only near 2.5 inches.

This front alone is expected to generate between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with the heaviest rains on the north-side...including Ocala and Gainesville. All of the rain will wind down late Wednesday evening with much colder/drier air settling in for the end of the week.