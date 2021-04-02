Ramada steps in to help wedding party after they were abruptly kicked out of closed motel

Nearly 100 people, including a wedding party, were forced to abruptly leave a motel that was sold.

Now, Ramada is stepping up to save the ceremony.

Champions World Resort just shuttered its doors and a 70-person bridal party was out on the street.

Caitlyn Smith and her family frantically made calls through the night searching for new accommodations and found a Ramada just up the road.

Caitlyn's husband, Robert, is the officiant for Saturday's service.

"Thanks to the fine folks here, they have gone above and beyond and exceeded our expectations of what we hoped to find," Robert Smith said.

Management at the Ramada watched our story Thursday night about Champions World Resort closing. Sales manager Ronnie Sommersall said she couldn't believe her eyes.

"Disbelief, shocked and saddened."

When the family contacted the Ramada, Sommersall said she went to work.

"They made reservations at the other place more than a year ago. You have one day to make this happen, literally one day. I couldnt have them be on the street for a wedding or in general. It's unfair and I had to step up."

The wedding will now take place in the hotel's courtyard by the pool.

FOX 35 spoke with the bride.

"They restored back peace. They gave us back our special event."

The Ramada provided the service for free. And with 500 rooms at the Ramada, we're told they are able to accommodate the entire 70-person party for the same time and price they booked at Champions World Resort.

FOX 35 spoke with Ramada's General Manager Carlos Flores, he said in addition to helping the wedding party and others, he's reaching out to the staff from Champions World to interview for open positions at the Ramada.