Rare two-headed snake found in Florida home

As if seeing a snake with two eyes staring at you isn’t bad enough, try one with 4 eyes!

A Palm Harbor family recently found a rare, 2-headed snake in their home, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reported this week.

The southern black racer was found in the home of Kay Rogers, according to a Facebook post.

“This phenomenon, termed bicephaly, is uncommon but happens during embryo development when two monozygotic twins failed to separate, leaving the heads conjoined onto a single body,” FWC explained. “Both head's tongue flick and react to movement, but not always in the same way.”

Officials say the 2-headed snakes are unlikely to survive in the wild “as the two brains make different decisions that inhibit the ability to feed or escape from predators.”

The snake is currently being cared for and monitored by FWC staff.