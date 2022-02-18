Record heat kicks off weekend in Central Florida

Friday brings record heat to Central Florida ahead of a weak cold front that will bring afternoon high temperatures down to "normal' values this weekend.

Orlando will hit 87-degrees which is the record for the city.

Expect picture-perfect weather for the Daytona 500, with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny, dry skies.

A surface high pressure will reach the mid-Atlantic coast on Sunday, veering winds onshore. That will make for a light breeze at the Daytona International Speedway.

Overnight lows will drop of the upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday morning, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

