Remembering Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia: 1 year since hero's death

Tuesday marks one year since Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia passed away.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the retired Orlando police officer passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty in 2018. He served the community for over seven years as a law enforcement officer. Officer Valencia fought for his life alongside his family for two years since responding to a call that resulted in his hospitalization.

He was awarded a Purple Heart by the Orlando Police Department for his heroic response.

A bench was installed in his memory outside of the Orlando Police training facility.

He left behind a wife and 2 young sons.

"Please continue to keep Meghan, Kaleb, Kolton and the entire Valencia family in your prayers," Orlando police tweeted on Tuesday.

