'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure' officially opens at EPCOT

Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary is finally here – and so is the official opening of the highly-anticipated ‘Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure' at EPCOT.

Many people have gotten to preview the attraction ahead of its opening, but now, all parkgoers at EPCOT will get to join Ratatouille on his adventures!

"This spinning, whirling, family-friendly attraction invites you to shrink down to the size of Chef Remy on a thrilling chase through Gusteau’s restaurant, complete with sights, sounds and smells for an exhilarating '4D’experience," Disney Parks Blog reports.

The new ride is based on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Academy Award-winning "Ratatouille."

The attraction is part of a newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT which nearly doubles the size of the existing pavilion.

To enhance the experience, guests will be transported into a fanciful version of Paris that feels straight out of the animated film.

"Walking from the existing France pavilion into our new mini-land, you’ll find a beautiful allée along the water, designed to evoke the feeling of a Parisian park beside the river Seine," Disney Parks Blog reports. "As you take a stroll along this path, made to look like the decomposed granite often found in parks and gardens throughout Paris, be on the lookout for rat motifs in the railing and cast-iron benches that begin to hint at the world of Chef Remy awaiting you around the corner."

Along with the attraction, La Crêperie de Paris is also now open, which is a new restaurant offering both table-and quick-service options.

"The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes (naturally gluten friendly) and authentic French hard cider."

Walt Disney World turned 50 on Friday, kicking off a celebration to mark the milestone that will last for 18 months.

Watch FOX 35 News for complete coverage of Disney World's 50th anniversary.