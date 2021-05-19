Report: Florida's lawsuit against CDC to restart cruises heads to mediator

Cruise lines must wait longer to learn more about the future of sailing.

A judge has reportedly referred Florida's lawsuit against the CDC to a mediator.

According to reports, a federal judge in Tampa wants both sides to get together to see if they can come to an agreement by June 1.

RELATED: DeSantis: Florida will fill void if small cruise lines leave over ban on vaccine passports

The state filed a lawsuit against the CDC last month to try to get the No Sail order on the cruise industry lifted.

Governor Ron DeSantis says the cruise industry in Florida has suffered major financial losses because it has been shut down for more than a year. Just last week the governor spoke on why the state filed this lawsuit.

RELATED: Captain of Port Canaveral reacts to state's lawsuit against Biden administration, CDC

"What we want is the cruise lines to be open and we want them to be able to make decisions about how they're going to handle a lot of this stuff," he said. "The problem is not Florida. The problem is the CDC. We have a whole bunch of people who are itching to do business in the state of Florida."

There is a vaccination event for Royal Caribbean on Wednesday at the port. FOX 35 will be there and will get reaction from cruise officials on this development.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest developments.