Report: Walt Disney World railroad begins testing stage at Magic Kingdom

The Walt Disney World railroad has been closed since 2018, but guests will reportedly start seeing and hearing signs of the ride's return.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney plans to start using a steam locomotive along select segments of the new track at Magic Kingdom.

A reopening date hasn't been announced.

Photo from Walt Disney World

Disney World

The ride closed because of construction on the ‘TRON Lightcycle Run’ attraction in Tomorrowland.

