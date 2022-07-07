Retired Florida schoolteacher wins $1 million in scratch-off game

article

A retired schoolteacher in Florida won $1 million just in time for summer!

The Florida Lottery said Mary Ann Dupuis, 68, of Fort Pierce, played the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and claimed one of the $1 million top prizes.

She purchased her winning ticket from a Publix on Northwest Saint James Drive in Port Saint Lucie. The grocery store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

She chose to take her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The $20 scratch-off game launched in September 2021 and features two top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.