Ring camera catches plane's fiery crash into Florida neighborhood

A young boy was among three killed when a plane crashed into a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

The incident was captured on a neighbors Ring camera. The plane is seen crashing into an SUV driving down the road and bursting into flames.

Police say two people were on board the plane at the time. Both died at the scene.

A woman and boy were inside the SUV. Both were taken to the hospital where the boy died.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

