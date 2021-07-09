Ring camera catches storm that prompted tornado warning in Orlando

A Ring security camera at a home in Orlando's Lake Nona area recorded inclement weather that prompted a Tornado Warning by the National Weather Service (NWS) at 6:55 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021. This video is courtesy of Brantley and Nicole Dice.

The NWS has not yet confirmed whether a tornado actually touched down. At 7:01 p.m., the NWS said a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over the Orlando International Airport, moving west. The Ring video was recorded at a residence southeast of the airport.

A number of FOX 35 News viewers reported strong storms in Southeast Orange County and Brevard County. Some of the clouds were photographed by FOX 35 viewer @threeputt23.

As the storms tracked to the east into Brevard County, FOX 35 viewer Paul Gregor photographed this lightning strike near Merritt Island.

